Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells $425,940.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,406,818.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $509,127.08.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. Citigroup upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

