Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,295,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,226,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $136,600.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $180,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $684.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.60. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,189,000 after buying an additional 6,840,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

