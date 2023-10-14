Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $360,400.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,150,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Thad Jampol sold 400 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $138,722.64.

Intapp Trading Down 2.6 %

Intapp stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

