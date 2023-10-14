Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) SVP Sells $363,056.33 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PagerDuty Price Performance
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.28 million. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
