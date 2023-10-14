Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $733,900.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $148.31.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.21.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

