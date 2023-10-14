Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.