Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,979,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.17. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Report on W

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.