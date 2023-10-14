Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after buying an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,408,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,191,691. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

