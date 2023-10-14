Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 12,340,000 shares. Approximately 27.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 97,427 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,806,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,723. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

