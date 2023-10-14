Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICPT. HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $760.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

