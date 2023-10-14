InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IHG. StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,466.67.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 2.0 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE IHG opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $79.41.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.483 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 716,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after buying an additional 502,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 423,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.