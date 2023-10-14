International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

International Land Alliance Trading Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:ILAL opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. International Land Alliance has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.34.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

