International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

International Money Express Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $575.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in International Money Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Money Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

