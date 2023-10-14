Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.63

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.63 and traded as high as C$13.33. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.09, with a volume of 424,865 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IIP.UN shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

