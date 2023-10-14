Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $273.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.56 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

