Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $273.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.56 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

