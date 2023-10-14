Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.11.

ISRG stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.15. 2,938,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.56 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

