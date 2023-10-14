Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $350.11.

ISRG opened at $273.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $182.56 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

