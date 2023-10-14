Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 77,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,861. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

