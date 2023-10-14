Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.15. 11,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0472 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 174,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 363.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 76,006 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,580,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $447,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.