Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSMV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.15. 11,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $21.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0472 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
