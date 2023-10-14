Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.31

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 47415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
