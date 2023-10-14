Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.29. 5,019,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,150. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $127.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

