Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 933,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 880,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,287,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 751,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,667. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.