Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

