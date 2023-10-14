Invst LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 95,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,416 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

UNH stock opened at $539.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.87. The company has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

