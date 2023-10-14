iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,556,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 534,818 shares.The stock last traded at $46.58 and had previously closed at $47.01.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $313,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

