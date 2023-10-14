iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. 44,203,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,566,080. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

