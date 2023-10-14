iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,985 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $33.86 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.