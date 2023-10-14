iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.01 and a 200 day moving average of $433.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.43 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

