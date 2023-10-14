iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Peoples Bank OH’s 2nd Largest Position

Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.43 and a one year high of $461.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

