iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,043.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.43 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

