iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.43 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

