iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Pachira Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1,990.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,466,000 after buying an additional 159,492 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $243.58. 953,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.45 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

