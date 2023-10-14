iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $243.58. The stock had a trading volume of 953,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,518. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

