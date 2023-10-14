iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,163,000 after acquiring an additional 572,632 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $243.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.45 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

