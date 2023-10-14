iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 126,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.58. 953,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.04 and its 200-day moving average is $254.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.