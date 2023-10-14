iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lowered by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.2% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 105,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 180,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 602,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,997,000 after acquiring an additional 276,270 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 462,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.24 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

