iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 408,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,328,000 after acquiring an additional 980,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. 7,516,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

