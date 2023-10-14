iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.77 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

