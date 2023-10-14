iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. 4,507,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,518. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

