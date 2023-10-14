iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,679. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.06.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

