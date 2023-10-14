iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s 3rd Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned 0.68% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $89,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,264. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.32 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.