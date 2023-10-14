iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $106.68 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

