iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. 1,586,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

