iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,649,000 after buying an additional 462,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.64. 2,463,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

