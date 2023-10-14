iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 183,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.37. 2,813,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,905. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

