Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.28

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $11.85. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 30,811 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.87%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

