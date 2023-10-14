ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.29

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.29 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 68.22 ($0.84). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 69.36 ($0.85), with a volume of 1,208,594 shares traded.

ITM Power Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of £427.13 million, a PE ratio of -432.75 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITM Power news, insider Dennis Schulz purchased 424 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £301.04 ($368.47). In other ITM Power news, insider Dennis Schulz purchased 424 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £301.04 ($368.47). Also, insider Simon Bourne bought 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £4,999.91 ($6,119.84). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,241 shares of company stock valued at $574,911. 32.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

