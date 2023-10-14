IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.49

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.49 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.25 ($0.20). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 15,049 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.45.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

