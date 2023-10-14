Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,914.00

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($23.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($23.45). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($23.43), with a volume of 20,817 shares traded.
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,914 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,914. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01.
About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.
